Woman arrested after vehicle damaged by gunfire in Fort Madison

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Fort Madison woman is facing charges after police say he shot at an unoccupied vehicle.

Officers were dispatched Sunday morning to Florence Drive for a report of criminal mischief and found the damaged vehicle, police said in a media release.

The owner of the vehicle named a suspect and said they believed the incident happened because of an earlier dispute between the two.

With the assistance of Southeastern Community College staff and West Burlington Police Department, Fort Madison detectives executed a search warrant at the Blackhawk Tower Apartments in West Burlington, police said.

Angel Joann Maes, 19, a resident of the SCC housing, was arrested and charged with going armed with intent, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony; first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison; and and reckless use of a firearm, an aggravated misdemeanor.

She was transported to the Lee County Jail where she awaits arraignment in North Lee County District Court, police said.

