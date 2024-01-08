Woman arrested after vehicle damaged by gunfire in Fort Madison

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Jan. 8.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Fort Madison woman is facing charges after police say he shot at an unoccupied vehicle.

Officers were dispatched Sunday morning to Florence Drive for a report of criminal mischief and found the damaged vehicle, police said in a media release.

The owner of the vehicle named a suspect and said they believed the incident happened because of an earlier dispute between the two.

With the assistance of Southeastern Community College staff and West Burlington Police Department, Fort Madison detectives executed a search warrant at the Blackhawk Tower Apartments in West Burlington, police said.

Angel Joann Maes, 19, a resident of the SCC housing, was arrested and charged with going armed with intent, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony; first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison; and and reckless use of a firearm, an aggravated misdemeanor.

She was transported to the Lee County Jail where she awaits arraignment in North Lee County District Court, police said.

Copyright 2024 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day Jan. 8, 2024
FIRST ALERT DAY: Winter storm Monday evening through Wednesday morning
The Corner Bar at Watermark Corners
Downtown Moline staple announces closing
Lyndon Rescue Ambulance carrying patient badly damaged in crash
Deputies identify man killed in Blue Grass crash
KWQC First Alert snow
A major winter storm arrives Monday night
With just two weeks until the Iowa Caucuses there is a parade of candidates coming through the...
GOP candidates visit the QCA this weekend ahead of Iowa Caucuses

Latest News

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and a survivor advocate parented with Family...
Family Resources: January is Human Trafficking Awareness month with survivor advocate
Wapello Fire and Rescue responded to a UTV rollover crash Sunday afternoon.
UTV rollover crash in Wapello
First Alert Day Jan. 8, 2024
FIRST ALERT DAY: Winter storm Monday evening through Wednesday morning
KWQC First Alert snow
Winter storm with heavy snow, gusty wind on the way, followed by brutal cold air
Snowfall totals of 6-12" will be possible.
First Alert Forecast: Winter storm with heavy snow, gusty winds, moves in Monday evening