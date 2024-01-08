Worker dies after falling off roof, police say

Authorities say say 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena of St. Peter was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident at RDO Equipment on Lor Ray Drive. (SOURCE: KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) – A worker in Minnesota died while on the job after he fell off a roof Thursday morning.

Police in North Mankato said 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena was pronounced dead at the scene at RDO Equipment on Lor Ray Drive.

Officials said Lara-Mena fell about 30 feet from the roof of the commercial building just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Attempts made to resuscitate Lara-Mena were unsuccessful, and the exact cause and manner of his death is being determined by authorities.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is investigating the death along with North Mankato Police.

Copyright 2024 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day Jan. 8, 2024
FIRST ALERT DAY: Winter storm Monday evening through Wednesday morning
The Corner Bar at Watermark Corners
Downtown Moline staple announces closing
Lyndon Rescue Ambulance carrying patient badly damaged in crash
Deputies identify man killed in Blue Grass crash
KWQC First Alert snow
A major winter storm arrives Monday night
With just two weeks until the Iowa Caucuses there is a parade of candidates coming through the...
GOP candidates visit the QCA this weekend ahead of Iowa Caucuses

Latest News

This photo provided by Astrobotic Technology shows the Peregrine lunar lander at the company's...
A moon landing attempt is in jeopardy because of a ‘critical’ fuel leak, US company says
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and a survivor advocate parented with Family...
Family Resources: January is Human Trafficking Awareness month with survivor advocate
President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at Montgomery County Community College in Blue...
Biden denounces white supremacy in speech at church where Black worshippers were killed
Wapello Fire and Rescue responded to a UTV rollover crash Sunday afternoon.
UTV rollover crash in Wapello