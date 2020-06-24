Bug Soother Natural Bug Repellent

Looking for a DEET-free bug spray made from skin-nourishing, natural ingredients?

Nikki Salek of

came back for another segment to feature the company's highest profile product: Bug Soother.

Bug Soother is a DEET-Free, natural bug repellent that works. It has an aroma that smells great, but bugs HATE!

Salek shares the ingredient list: lemongrass essential oil, purified Water, glycerin, castor oil, soy lecithin, and Vitamin E.

Bug Soother safely repels mosquitos, gnats, and other nasty flying pests. Plus, it works on the whole family including kids & pets. You can even spray it on farm animals or backyard chickens!

The product line is available at their website (links above) plus numerous retailers worldwide including HyVee, Walgreens, Casey's General Store, Dick's Sporting Goods, True Value Hardware, Ace Hardware, & more.

207 Eastern Access Rd

Columbus Junction, Iowa

Call (319) 728-7070

