Advertisement

Cheering On Local Business: Jane Marie Boutique

(KWQC)
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tiffany Patterson, owner of

shows off her shop and shares some of the "hot" summer fashion trends that women of any age can pull off.

The thrust of this segment revolves around the importance of supporting small, local business during this ongoing COVID-impacted economy.

Models actually wear some of the looks available at Jane Marie Boutique including long cardigans, lace camisoles, white jeans, Blender sunglasses, windbreakers, jean shorts, summer crossover sweaters, and tank tops.

The shop is celebrating a post-COVID re-opening and has adjusted hours (wear a mask inside the shop).

Open by appointment only early in the week (through Wednesday)

Thursday: 12-5 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Jane Marie Boutique

101 N Main St.

Elizabeth, Illinois

Call (815) 601-1596

☀️ Vibes today!

Posted by Jane Marie on Friday, March 13, 2020

Latest News

News

Rock Island Grand Prix cancelled for 2020

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
The event has been held in downtown Rock Island over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

News

Illinois health officials announce 715 new COVID-19 cases, 64 additional deaths

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 29,331 tests for a total of 1,428,841.

News

Davenport ranked in 2020 America’s Best Small Cities

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Davenport is ranked 29 out of 100 small cities in the annual 2020 America’s Best Small Cities Report.

News

Muscatine narrows field to 3 candidates for city administrator

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Muscatine City Council has narrowed the field of 14 candidates in its nationwide search.

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 1 hours ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

Latest News

News

Illinois man injured after striking bridge support in rural Galena

Updated: 2 hours ago
An Illinois man was injured when he struck a bridge support in rural Galena Wednesday morning.

News

Four more Dubuque County Jail inmates test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
Four more inmates at the Dubuque County Jail have tested posted for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number to 28, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Paula Sands Live

Bug Soother Natural Bug Repellent

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Simply Soothing, Inc.has numerous all-natural products but their biggest success is Bug Soother insect repellent---which has an aroma that's great, but bugs hate!

Paula Sands Live

Simply Soothing Adds Hand Sanitizer To Product Line

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
The family-owned business in Columbus Junction has expanded their natural product line to include a timely addition--hand sanitizer!

News

Iowa officials report 258 new confirmed coronavirus cases, two deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 258 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and two deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.