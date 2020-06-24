Cheering On Local Business: Jane Marie Boutique

Tiffany Patterson, owner of

shows off her shop and shares some of the "hot" summer fashion trends that women of any age can pull off.

The thrust of this segment revolves around the importance of supporting small, local business during this ongoing COVID-impacted economy.

Models actually wear some of the looks available at Jane Marie Boutique including long cardigans, lace camisoles, white jeans, Blender sunglasses, windbreakers, jean shorts, summer crossover sweaters, and tank tops.

The shop is celebrating a post-COVID re-opening and has adjusted hours (wear a mask inside the shop).

Open by appointment only early in the week (through Wednesday)

Thursday: 12-5 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Jane Marie Boutique

101 N Main St.

Elizabeth, Illinois

Call (815) 601-1596