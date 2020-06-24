How Can We Keep The Peace?

We live in a highly divisive world. Just look at the news headlines: racial unrest, protests, political clash, and arguments over COVID mask-wearing.

A Rock Island counselor shares constructive ideas about how we can play a strong role in keeping things more peaceful in every area of our lives.

Dr. Derek Ball at

sees a lot of conflict at his practice.

He points out that anger and fear in individuals affects the relationships in their lives.

His discussion with Paula highlights several constructive tips when people need to address conflict.

• Speak effectively & kindly (think beyond emotions)

• Be a GOOD LISTENER

• Validate the other viewpoint (say “of course”… “I

understand what you’re saying”)

If you need help, QC Marriage & Family Counseling Service is conducting TeleHealth sessions at this time.

QC Marriage & Family Counseling Service

1800 3rd Ave #512

Rock Island, IL 61201

(309) 786-4491

