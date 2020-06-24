Simply Soothing Adds Hand Sanitizer To Product Line
Published: Jun. 24, 2020
It's not just bugs like gnats that
can help us fight. The Columbus Junction family-owned business is now offering customers something that can fight "bugs" like viruses and bacteria. They have partnered with a distillery to produce hand sanitizer.
Paula tells her guest, Nikki Salek of Simply Soothing, that she loves the spray-on application of this hand sanitizer versus the messiness of gel.
This company is already famous for their handcrafted Bug Soother natural bug repellent; and the Simply Shea line & so much more!
207 Eastern Access Rd
Columbus Junction, Iowa
Call (319) 728-7070
