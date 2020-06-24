Trendy Summer Fashions: Jane Marie Boutique

Tiffany Patterson, owner of

in Elizabeth, Illinois, joined PSL to show off her shop and share some of the "hot" summer fashion trends that women of any age can pull off.

Models actually wear some of the looks available at Jane Marie boutique including long cardigans, rompers, jumpsuits, kimonos, and lace bralettes & camisoles.

The shop is celebrating a post-COVID re-opening and has adjusted hours (wear a mask inside the shop).

Open by appointment only early in the week (through Wednesday)

Thursday: 12-5 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Jane Marie Boutique

101 N Main St.

Elizabeth, Illinois

Call (815) 601-1596