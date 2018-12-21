Child advocacy center buys dollhouse for girl after fire destroys her previous one

It’s a Christmas miracle weeks in the making. After a fire destroyed a Bettendorf home leaving a family with almost nothing. The community steps up to replace a young girl's prized possession.

“It took five minutes actually to just go up in smoke,” said Linda Rangel, Harmony’s grandmother, as she recalls the fire that destroyed her home.

Five minutes is all it took for Linda Rangel's home to go up in flames. The smoke leaving her and her granddaughter with nothing, but the cell phone and medicine they grabbed just weeks before the holidays.

“Certain items that I had for Harmony from her dad, who's deceased. I can't replace those and it hurt me. You know, I felt bad,” said Rangel.

That tragedy would soon be turned into triumph.

“We are blessed, we are blessed, and we know that,” said Rangel.

With the help of Harmony's doctors at Child Protection Response Center in Davenport. Seven-year-old Harmony's prized dollhouse is back. It may not be the same one she had before the fire, but her grandmother says it's perfect.

“I’ll have to drag her to bed tonight and No, you can't sleep in the dollhouse,” said Rangel.

Director of Programming at Child Protection Response Center Melisa Wagler helped set up the surprise with the help of Sam’s Club and the Davenport Police Department.

Wagler says they were given $1,000 to help make a family’s holiday special. They chose Rangel and her granddaughter because of everything they had been through.

“It's not often that we get to really make somebody's day. I think we kind of did that today, so it's just real special,” said Wagler.

Wagler says although they can't undo the fire. They can at least make sure little Harmony has a nice Christmas.

“I mean they are kids, so it’s just wonderful to see the expression on their face and see how happy they are,” said Wagler.

From the looks of it, Harmony is one happy little girl.

“It feels good that people care,” said Rangel.

Rangel says they are thankful to not only Child Protection Response Center, but to everyone through this tough time. They are currently staying with family right now and Harmony can't wait to share her dollhouse with other relatives.

It was an electrical issue that caused the fire. The home is a total loss and the family says it will have to be demolished.

