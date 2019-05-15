American Red Cross providing clean-up kits for Buffalo flooding victims

The American Red Cross serving the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois is handing out free clean-up supplies in Buffalo, Iowa on Thursday.

The kits include bleach, sponges, mops and various cleaning solutions. They're available to any Buffalo resident impacted by flooding.

The kits will be available from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Buffalo City Hall on Thursday.

American Red Cross officials say todate, 263 clean up kits have been distributed throughout the impacted areas during the 63 days of their flood recovery effort.