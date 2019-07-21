CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man attempts to steal items from neighbors cars in Davenport

A man has been caught trying to break into people's cars on a Davenport resident's security camera at 5:45 a.m. on Saturday.

“He’s pretty bold doing it in bright daylight,” the resident, Mike Peterson said.

The attempted car theft happened at the 900 block of Cimarron Drive.

Peterson has several security cameras installed around the outside of his home just incase something like this were ever to happen.

Peterson said the man came through his backyard, checked the handles on his truck, and peaked inside his window to see if there was anything to steal.

Next, the man walked down Peterson’s driveway to continue his search for another neighbor’s unlocked car.

Later in the morning, Peterson got a call from his 90-year-old neighbor who said someone had gone through her car.

Then, he remembered he has security cameras.

The woman said she noticed shuffled papers and missing change from her car.

Peterson said luckily everyone else had their cars locked and nothing else was stolen.

“People talk about a surveillance state and everything,” he said. “But the more cameras out there -- the more likely people are going to get caught doing this and put away.”

Peterson said the man looked like he was in his mid 20's with a tattoo sleeve on his left arm.

If you recognize the man you can reach out to Davenport Police.