Davenport church holds drive-in service

Drive-in church services are taking off during the coronavirus pandemic and Pentecostal Church of God joined in on that movement Sunday.

Mark Anderson the pastor of the church says he worked with city officials to make sure this was allowed and they got the go-ahead. Members sat in their car with windows rolled up and listened to the service on their phone via live stream. The pastor says members of the church asked to get together and he thought this would the safest way to do that.

“Even though we are doing this today. I still want to encourage our faith-based community to be very careful when you are doing these types of things because we want to make sure our community is safe,” he said.

The church plans to continue its live streams until they can properly gather together again.

