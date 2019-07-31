Davenport program keeps juveniles out of criminal justice system

The Juvenile Detention Center in Scott County has been at full capacity for quite some time. A recent study done by the county says the center will need 64 beds in the next 20 years. Part of that is due to the fact that in 2021, the vast majority of adult-waived juveniles will need to be held in juvenile detention and not jail.

Speakers Alexander Westmoreland and Anna-Marie Lyons share their stories of going through the juvenile detention center and prison.

A diversion program is hoping to lower the number of kids entering the center as well as keep them out of the criminal justice system.

The City Diversion program started by staff members from Juvenile Court is referral based and helps juveniles 12 to 17-years-old that have committed simple misdemeanors. It’s been around for three years and isn’t for repeat offenders.

“Gives a chance for the juveniles to attend a diversion class rather than bring them to the system and create a criminal record for them,” said David Tristan, Juvenile Court Supervisor for Juvenile Court Services

Once a month, on Tuesday nights at the Scott County Administration Center juveniles sit for two and a half hours listening to stories along with their parents or guardians.

“To continue thinking that fighting is the answer, you really got to double think that,” said Anna-Marie Lyons, a speaker.

The speakers don't hold back because the goal is to make sure that every single person in the chair does not return. Like many of these kids, Alexander Westmoreland and Anna-Marie Lyons have been in similar situations.

“Unfortunately, when I was you guys age, I did not get this chance. I caught my first charge when I was 15-years- old,” said Lyons.

Lyons went through the juvenile detention center multiple times and also ended up in a juvenile home. A one-time decision sent Westmoreland to prison.

“We went to pick up some weed from a guy and we decided it would be easier to just take it from him. A buddy of mine got his hands on a pistol. We didn't use it, he just showed it, and I was in the car. Never would have thought we would end up in prison for taking weed from somebody,” said Westmoreland.

Although the change won't happen overnight. The hope is that the message is getting across.

“So I love the fact that I can come down here and speak to these kids. Yeah, you made these wrong choices, but you will grow from it. I hope they take something from us,” said Lyons.

“If I can just get one child to listen that would mean everything,” said Westmoreland.

Muscatine County also has a similar initiative. The program was originally opened to the Davenport Police Department, but now other law enforcement in Scott County, as well as school resource officers can make referrals. Last year, there were 176 referrals of those only 30 juveniles have come back into the system.