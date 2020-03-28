Davenport restaurant among many adjusting to COVID-19 restrictions

Businesses in the QCA are still adjusting to the new restrictions due to COVID-19. TV6 spoke with The Phoenix Restaurant and Martini Bar in Davenport. They said, until now, they never really depended on carry-out as much.

The general manager, Claudia Anderson, said they've had their fair share of trials these past few years. One of those was the flood of 2019, which impacted many local businesses. She said the transition to carry out isn't bringing in the same amount of traffic, but the small staff at this local restaurant have been working through it together.

There were no reservations listed on the book at the host stand at the entry of The Phoenix. This isn't the typical scene at the downtown Davenport restaurant. Anderson said they’re taking a big hit right now, operating at 10% their normal capacity. Regardless, she is trying to be optimistic. “It's not an ideal situation, but it's better than closing the doors,” she said.

The main source of the restaurant's income is the dine-in experience. "We have never been a strict carry-out place. We've had more carry-outs now than we've ever had and that's from our good employees putting our Facebook posts out," Anderson said.

Anderson attributes the transition to the restaurant's dedicated staff. When referencing last year's flood, she acknowledged that not all restaurants made it through. “I know a lot of people lost a lot of employees,” she said. “All of my employees stayed because this is a good place to work, they enjoy it and they want to come back”.

The restaurant is also giving an extra treat with every order. “Chef Justin makes the best cheesecake in the town, and we're giving away free cheesecake with every order,” Anderson said.

The restaurant plans to stay resilient during this time. Staying true to their name. “I know a lot of businesses that have closed their doors from the last flood and never reopened, but we're fighters and we'll keep on trooping,” Anderson said.

The staff at The Phoenix says they're looking forward to fully reopening when the restrictions are lifted.

The Phoenix will be open Monday through Thursday from 5 pm to 8 pm and Friday and Saturday from 5 pm to 9 pm.

