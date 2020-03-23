Farm & Fleet dedicates first shopping hour to seniors, 'vulnerable' guests

Blain's Farm & Fleet will reserve the first hour of each day to support vulnerable guests, including the elderly, expectant mothers and those with underlying health concerns, the company said Monday.

Those hours are 8 to 9 a.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday.

The company recently reduced their hours to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday to allow associates more time to restock and clean stores amid concerns about the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

“We are proud to be an essential supplier to the community, especially in the area of critical agricultural supplies,” Owner and President Jane Blain Gilbertson said in a media release. “We felt it was important that ALL of our neighbors be able to purchase the critical items they need for their families, pets, livestock, farms and small businesses. So, we are asking our shoppers to reserve that first hour of the day so that seniors and vulnerable customers can have dedicated time in our stores.”

Farm & Fleet also offers drive-thru service at its locations to allow all shoppers, including the most vulnerable, to shop without direct interaction with others.

Customers can shop on the Blain’s Farm & Fleet app or at FarmandFleet.com and pay online.

