The first kidney transplant between two HIV Positive people took place at .John Hopkins University.

Doctors are calling this a major milestone for people in need or an organ transplant who are living with HIV and AIDs.

Nina Martinez is the first living organ donor with HIV who was allowed to donate a kidney. The person who received the kidney as chosen to remain anonymous. Nina also says she doesn't want to be called a hero, she just wants to be called the first. Up until now, people living with HIV haven't been able to donate kidneys because there was a concern that HIV was too much of a risk factor for kidney disease. But John Hopkins says after extensive research on over 40,000 people living with HIV - they believe the anti-retroviral drugs are safe for the kidney.

"It's pretty wild that I can't donate blood because I'm living with HIV, but I can donate a kidney. For me, it comes full circle because I received blood as a newborn infant, somebody who needed blood, and even though it gave me HIV it did save my life," says Nina.

The surgeon who performed the transplant says that anyone living with well-controlled HIV has basically the same kidney disease risk as someone without HIV. And that Nina had a low viral load when she donated her kidney.

"What we were able to show is that today with modern medicine to control HIV and control that has been kept in control your entire life the risk of kidney injury is so low you can actually donate a kidney to somebody," says transplant surgeon Dr. Dorry Segev.

Johns Hopkins says that more than 1,000 people could be saved every year if the medical community was allowed to use the organs of deceased donors who were HIV positive.

John Hopkins is encouraging people living with HIV to sign their organ donor card. And if they're interested in being a living donor to contact their local transplant center