Flood barriers going back up in Muscatine as Mississippi River rises again

The City of Muscatine's flood barriers are going back up as the Mississippi River rises again.

With the National Weather Service anticipating another high crest next week, the city will be closing Mississippi Drive between Mulberry Ave. and Iowa Ave. on Sunday. 2nd St. will also be closed at Mad Creek, and flood detours will be put back in place on Sunday.

City officials say they will be closing the city's flood structures at Mulberry and 2nd St. at 7 a.m Sunday.

The NWS anticipates a crest of 22.3 feet on Wednesday, May 29, but this could change depending on the amount and location of rainfall over the weekend. The current prediction is that the river will stay in major flood stage through June 6, but crests higher than 22.3 feet aren't certain.

At 19.5 feet, flood waters will make their way onto Mississippi Drive at the Walnut St. intersection. At 20 feet, they will completely cover the intersection. The redesigned Sycamore St. intersection would stay dry longer but is also susceptible to runoff from heavy rain.

Clean-up efforts on the Muscatine riverfront will also be put on hold, since flood water will cover the parking lot at just over 20 feet, keeping Riverside Park closed at least through most of the first half of June.

River Road is also closed from Canon Ave. to Sherman St.

The Mississippi River has been above flood stage, which is 16 feet, since March 16, or for 68 consecutive days, a record for Muscatine. The river at Muscatine was above moderate flood stage for 61 consecutive days, March 16 through May 16.

The Muscatine County Emergency Management Agency is encouraging those affected by recent flooding in Muscatine County to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Affected residents can also pick up empty sandbags at the Department of Public Works between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.