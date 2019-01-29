How farmers keep cattle safe in cold weather

Many of us will stay indoors over the next couple of days, but that's not an option for everyone. Farmers with livestock have to brave the cold to take care of them.

As Jody Martens starts his day, his 170 cows and bulls patiently wait for their meal.

“Make sure my kids are fed. Then I’m out here making sure that the cattle are fed, said Martens, Owner of Martens Angus Farms in Bellevue.

It’s a routine he does every day, but on days like Tuesday, where it’s cold he gives the cows extra food.

“It's a responsibility that we take seriously and we want to make sure that they are well taken care of,” said Martens.

As a farmer, Marten knows each season brings its own challenges and with winter comes the battle of protecting his livestock.

“They'll be alright outside, typically cattle are smart,” said Martens. “They’ll find a tree line or someplace out of the wind,”

“Cattle are made to be outdoors. This isn't the first cold winter cattle will ever deal with,” said Dr. Chris Rock, a Veterinarian with Rolling Hills.

Dr. Chris Rock is a Veterinarian that's been seeing Martens cows. He says he knows a lot of farmers have been caring for their cattle for a while and know what to do in the winter time.

“A lot of the big things we tell our producers to do is keep the cattle dry and give them the opportunity to be out of the wind,” said Dr. Rock.

So as we try to seek warming shelters in the next few days. Dr. Rock says it's best to leave the cows out instead of indoors.

“That can lead to some disease problems with improper air flow,” said Dr. Rock. “The air in there can get pretty saturated with water and get pretty stuffy in there,”

For Martens, the cold temperature is just another challenge he will overcome.

“As long as they're fed, vaccinated. They’re going to be healthy more often not,”

Dr. Rock says another thing farmer’s face during cold days is water freezing up. He also says a lot of the older cattle are able to handle the winter. Farmers do worry about newborn calves which they sometimes keep warm with special blankets.