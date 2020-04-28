Illinois nursing home workers plan to strike May 8

Workers at 40 nursing homes announced Monday they will go on strike on May 8 after weeks of being on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

That includes workers at Aperion Care Galesburg and Sterling Pavilion in Sterling.

Workers said in a media release that facility owners have refused to provide improved personal protective equipment (PPE), enhanced safety protocols, appropriate hazard pay, and base compensation.

Workers also say owners won’t provide sufficient paid time off for coronavirus-related illness and refuse to increase staffing levels, protect workers’ healthcare coverage, and be transparent about COVID-19 cases and risks at their facilities, according to the release.

The workers, members of SEIU Healthcare Illinois, are calling for a short-term one-year contract that would set a wage floor of $15 per hour for all workers and $16 an hour for CNAs. It would also provide for a 50 percent hazard pay bonus during the current and ongoing emergency period, according to the release.

The workers also are calling for an additional 80 hours of paid sick leave for coronavirus or related illnesses and for provisions for continued health care coverage for any vulnerable workers who have to take leave from their job to protect themselves and their families. The workers also are calling on their employers to provide adequate PPE and safety training and ask that employers assist workers in gaining access to testing and any emergency benefits being made available to essential workers, according to the release.

According to the release, workers in recent weeks have delivered dozens of letters to management, made public appeals through online videos, petitions and media interviews, and conducted multiple group meetings with supervisors all with the goal of convincing nursing home owners to address their concerns during this unprecedented time of crisis.

On Monday, workers delivered strike notices to management at 40 facilities. Owners of nursing homes have more than 10 days to address frontline workers’ concerns to make their facilities safer and avoid the strike.

“Nursing home workers are facing a life-and-death crisis and owners have failed to address this crisis responsibly—despite workers and residents’ families and the public calling upon them to do just that. That is why workers have called a strike. And that is why they are ready to strike for their lives,” Greg Kelley, President, SEIU Healthcare Illinois, said in the release.

The current contract covering these facilities is set to expire on Friday.