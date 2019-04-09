Man warns of the dangers of flood waters after getting bacteria

Last week TV6 tested a sample of flood waters near Moodern Woodmen Park and it came back positive for E. Coli. Now, a man from Fairport, Iowa says he got exposure to flood water and nearly died.

Along the Mississippi River in Fairport Iowa. Debris from the flood floats in the water and Tim Schoenthal takes in the view from his house.

“Living on the river is great. Living in the river is what's not as much fun,” said Tim Schoenthal, who got bacteria from flood water.

Schoenthal was set to open the Lighthouse Restaurant that he's owned for 20 years in a few weeks.

“Within a week from now, we are supposed to be open and I don't think it's going to happen,” said Schoenthal.

By now, his parking lot is usually full of cars but instead, Schoenthal says water covering the ground.

“This is usually all parking lot right through here. We are about three foot underwater here at this parking lot,” said Schoenthal.

As he and his wife start picking up the pieces. He's making sure to be careful of the water and what you can't see that may be in it.

“I went into the hospital with a 105-degree temperature. I was in the hospital for five days, caught a bacteria from this flood water and it almost killed me,” said Schoenthal.

During a Mississippi River flood in 2008, Schoenthal got sick when came in contact with the water. He says he knows many people are seeing the flood waters and might be tempted to go in.

“People just don't realize what's in this flood water. Stay out of it, if you don't need to be in it cause it's really nasty,” said Schoenthal.

His hope is that people will take his story seriously and as they work to open up the restaurant. He wants parents to keep an eye on the children.

“First thing they run for is the water they think it's a day at the beach. I try and tell the parents don't let them in it because they don't realize what's in it. It almost killed me so, I can imagine what it could do to a younger kid,” said Schoenthal.

Schoenthal says since that incident, he and his employees have been wearing hazmat suits, gloves, and eye protection. He says he just doesn't want to risk it.