More Rain Coming In What Has Already Been A Wet Year

Many people have been asking me where we stand for rainfall totals so far this year. Well here is the data. We've picked up nearly 21" of rainfall thus far which is over 8" above normal. For the month of May alone we've had 5"+ or rain which is nearly double the monthly average so far.

Through May 23rd we've had the 5th most precipitation on record at 20.66"

1) 27.18" 1973

2) 23.52" 1974

3) 23.31" 1886 thru 5/23

4) 21.46" 1886 thru 5/22

We average nearly 38" of precipitation on the year.

For this reason, river flooding and flash flooding will be a major issue over the next few weeks.