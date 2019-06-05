Police: Group home resident stabbed caretaker 30 times

Will County officials say a developmentally disabled man wore a monster mask and played horror movie music when he stabbed a caretaker more than 30 times.

Will County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Dan Jungles tells The (Joliet) Herald-News 24-year-old Ederaldo Frantz allegedly was upset with the Plainfield Township group home caretaker because she took away his cellphone. Jungles says Frantz then went to his room, put on the mask Jungles described as "demonic" and started playing music from "Halloween."

Jungles says Frantz grabbed a large butcher knife and stabbed the caretaker, who was hospitalized with deep puncture wounds.

Frantz is charged with attempted murder and held on $500,000 bond. His attorney, Jordan Kielian of Joliet, said he had no comment pending a court-ordered evaluation to assess Frantz's fitness for trial.

