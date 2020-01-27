RAGBRAI announces 2020 route

The route for the 2020 Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa has been announced.

RAGBRAI, now in its 48th year, will start July 19 in Le Mars and end July 25 in Clinton. The route also will take bicyclists through Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, Waterloo, Anamosa and Maquoketa, RAGBRAI said on its website.

The full route, including pass-through towns and vehicle directions, is expected to be released in March, according to the website.

Click here to learn more about the ride and how to register.