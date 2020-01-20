Stray cat with crochet ears finds forever home

Did you hear the one about the cat with crocheted ears?

This cat, named Lady in a Fur Coat, had to have her ears removed due to chronic infections.

Lady is a former stray, but she is a sweet cat who likes cuddles and head bumps.

However, without any ears, everyone at the Dane County Wisconsin Human Society was concerned no one would adopt her.

A nice shelter employee decided to help her out.

She crocheted Lady this adorable ear bonnet.

Lady was adopted on Tuesday, just hours after the Human Society posted photos on Facebook.

The cat with crocheted ears has a new happy forever home.

