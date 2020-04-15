UI Health Care starts new convalescent plasma clinical trial

An Iowa hospital is one of several research facilities working on a treatment for COVID-19.

Researchers at University of Iowa Health Care have started a new clinical trial to determine if blood plasma from patients who have recovered, can help treat patients currently hospitalized with the disease.

According to a news release, they will study to see if antibodies found in plasma from people who survived the virus can benefit sick patients.

So far, 11 recovered patients have donated plasma and five patients have received the plasma transfusions.

Donors need to have recovered from a positive diagnosis of COVID-19, have been symptom-free for two weeks, and have tested negative for the virus.

People who have been asymptomatic for 28 days would also be eligible without needing a negative test. In addition, donors need to go through the same screening process that is used for all blood donations.

Once enrolled, the donation process takes about 90 minutes.

Interested donors should contact PathologyCP@healthcare.uiowa.edu , or call 319-678-7922.

The UI study is one of a growing number of clinical trials for convalescent plasma therapy for COVID-19 that are underway.