United Township High School reveals its new renovations to help improve student education



The United Township High School Board of Education held an open house to reveal its new student life addition and renovations to the school on Monday.

The United Township High School Board of Education revealed the school's new student life addition and renovations during an open house on Monday. (KWQC)

The school was packed full of community members who were excited to see the new upgrades.

Some of the renovations included a more modern looking student commons area, offices for students and staff, as well as a completely new media center addition.

“This is just a great opportunity for our students and our community. It’s a wonderful addition to the Avenue of the Cities area of East Moline,” said Jay Morrow, East Moline School District Superintendent. “It is a great opportunity for our students to expand their learning horizons and a much-needed upgrade to our facility.”

The board said the new renovations were possible thanks to school facility sales tax dollars.

They also said they believe the upgrades will help improve student education and safety.

For example, a new security system will now do background checks on visitors wishing to enter the school during school hours.

“We’ll have the secure front entrance where visitors will have to go into the building and give their ID,” said Morrow. “We’ll do a quick background check and they’ll have to be buzzed into the building after that after the ground check is complete.”

He said more schools are putting in secured front entrances considering what the country has experienced over the past several years.

One of the student leaders at the open house said she thinks the new renovations will not only improve the safety and education of students but that it will also increase school pride.

