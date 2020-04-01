One person injured in shooting

One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday night.

It happened just after 10:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 6th Street at Oak Street.

Davenport Police say they found several shell casing when they arrived at the scene.

Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.