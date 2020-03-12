1 person injured in shooting incident in Davenport

Davenport police are continuing to investigate after 1 person has been injured in a shooting incident.

It happened Wednesday evening near the intersection of Bridge Street and Dover Court.

Police were called to the scene around 8:00 p.m, checking for shell casings and witnesses.

The victim checked in to Genesis Medical Center-East. We do not know the extent of his injuries at this time.

It is unclear if there was any damage from the incident, as well as if there were any arrests made.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you when information becomes available.