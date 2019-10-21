1 worker killed in NY when wall at construction site collapses

One construction worker was killed and another was seriously hurt in a building collapse Monday on the lower east side of Manhattan.

Building inspectors are on the scene trying to find what caused a brick wall to fall on the workers. (Source: WABC/CNN)

The victims were working on a new 16-story mixed use development.

Witnesses described it as a slow-motion fall - so much so, some thought it was a deliberate demolition job.

But when they heard cries for help, they knew it was not intentional.

The development is on the site where a fire burned through a synagogue in May 2017.

A new synagogue is part of the construction project.

