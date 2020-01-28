1-year-old Chicago toddler shot in parents' gun struggle

Police say a 1-year-old boy whose father claimed had been shot in the head by a gunman outside their Chicago home was actually struck by a bullet as his parents struggled over a gun.

The shooting happened Monday night. Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the child is listed in serious but stable condition.

The father told authorities that a gunman had shot the boy on a street nearby.

Guglielmi says investigators determined Tuesday that the parents had been struggling over a gun inside their home when it discharged.

The parents are in custody but haven't been charged.