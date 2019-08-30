10 competing to be zapped by Taser at Iowa HS football game

Some residents of a small community in central Iowa are competing to be shocked by a Taser at an upcoming high school football game.

The demonstration will be conducted by the Greene County Peace Officers Association and will occur Sept. 13 during halftime at a Greene County High School football game in Jefferson, a city in central Iowa with a population of 4,150.

The event designed to raise money for the association has already attracted ten volunteers, all of whom have signed waivers, competing to raise the most money and earn the right to be the target in the Taser event.

Raccoon Valley Radio reports the volunteer currently in the lead has raised $132, and the current runner-up has raised $62.