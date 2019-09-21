1,000 people participated in mental health awareness walk despite the rain

About 1,000 people registered and participated in the 16th annual national mental health awareness walk on Saturday despite the rain at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Bettendorf.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness has "NAMI Walks" events all across the country to raise funds and awareness to help combat the stigma around mental health.

“We are working on this event for months and months prior so this event goes on rain or shine,” said Laurie Edge, Great Mississippi Valley NAMI instructor. “Even though we had the rain coming down, we still had about 1,000 people come and walk and participate.”

In the Quad Cities, NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley puts on the event and has raised about $100,000 so far.

“The funds that we receive from the walk are used to provide education and support services for the community,” said Edge. “All of our services that we provide are free to those who receive it.”

Other places from the Quad Cities came to show their support.

“We wanted to form a team and show how much NAMI means to us,” said Genesis Social Worker Bekka Jacobs. “We refer to them all them time and they refer to us. It’s a great resource in the community so we wanted to come out and show our support today.”

Edge said it is important for family and friends to take part in awareness events like this.

“Unfortunately those who live with a mental illness many times live in fear and shame of the stigma. So it’s the family members who many times become the voice,” said Edge.

“This is a brain disorder -- nothing more. The people who live with a mental illness many times don’t recognize it and they can’t control it. It’s not a pull yourself up by the bootstraps kind of mental illness. It’s far from that.”

Jacobs came to the event to show support for those battling mental illness in her life.

“I’ve had personal mental illness struggles with people in my life as well as professional life. I’ve always been really involved with this field even if I wasn’t working in it. It’s really important to me and I’m proud to be here today,” Jacobs said.

Great Mississippi Valley NAMI said it hopes to reach its goal of raising $120,000 over the next month.