10,000 in Illinois QCA could be cleared of marijuana offenses

Around 10,000 people in the Illinois Quad City Area could be eligible to have minor marijuana infractions removed from their records under the recreational marijuana bill approved last week by the Illinois General Assembly.

The measure, which Gov. J.B. Pritzker promises to sign, allows residents 21 and older to buy up to 30 grams of marijuana from licensed dispensaries while also laying out relief for those already convicted of or arrested for minor marijuana violations.

Specifically, the governor would pardon all misdemeanor offenses involving less than 30 grams, while convicts or prosecutors could petition in court to pardon and expunge records of convictions of up to 500 grams, which includes Class 4 felonies, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Also, if a person’s minor marijuana arrest is still pending in court once the law takes effect on Jan. 1, 2020, a person may petition to dismiss the charges and expunge all records of it.

A person imprisoned solely for minor cannabis offenses shall be released if a court orders it.

The Illinois Sentencing Policy Advisory Council (SPAC) tells KWQC statewide around 314,000 people could be eligible to have their records expunged while around 80,000 could be eligible for pardons.

SPAC estimates in Rock Island County between 3,750 and 4,030 individuals could qualify for expungement or a pardon, and around 2,500 could qualify in Whiteside County.

Henry and Knox Counties each have around 1,800 individuals who could be eligible, while Mercer County has around 400.

SPAC reports it used the language of Illinois House Bill 1438, as amended, to count individual people who have any automatic expungement or automatic pardon eligibility.

Illinois Policy reports the expungement or pardon process could be initiated by the governor, attorney general, local state’s attorneys, or individuals themselves who have been arrested or convicted of minor marijuana offenses.