103-year-old Kentucky woman battles COVID-19 and wins

COVID-19 has been affecting elderly residents at nursing homes across the county, and among those was a 103-year-old woman from Hopkins County Kentucky who at one point felt she was going to lose her battle with the virus.

A 103-year-old woman from Hopkins County, Kentucky was able to survive COVID-19. (Photo: WFIE)

“I was so sick, I thought I was going to die. But the good Lord took care of me, everybody was praying for me, and it just wasn’t my time," said 103-year-old Virginia Harris.

Harris was diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-March.

“It’s just, heart-wrenching to know she was going to be in there and do this on her own," said Jayne Harris, Virginia’s daughter-in-law.

She had an aggressive fever and nausea, her family says there were no signs of respiratory issues. That is why coronavirus seemed to be out of the question.

“We got the results back about five days later, and they were positive. We were very very distraught, upset," said Adam Harris, Virginia’s grandson.

Virginia’s granddaughter says she’s the backbone of their family, having three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

“She makes everyone in the room feel like they’re the only person, ya know," said Christine Peyton, Virginia’s granddaughter. “That they’re the most important person in the world."

Some would say Virginia’s love for her family and her faith helped her fight through.

“My temperature was high and my blood pressure was low, and they couldn’t get it fixed," Virginia said.

But she gives credit to many.

“But they worked with me and worked with me and until they finally put me on the IV. And I’ve made it," Virginia told us. “It took me a while to make it. But I did the best I could."

Virginia’s family is more hopeful than ever before.

“If she could get through it at 103, you would feel most people can get through it if they took care of themselves and did what they’re supposed to do," said Doug Harris, Virginia’s son.

“I’m just going to be so glad when I get to hug her again," Christine said.

Virginia’s family says they can’t wait to get to see her when all of this is over.

Copyright 2020 WFIE via Gray Media Group Inc. All rights reserved.