12 dogs coming to Davenport in need of foster parents or to be adopted

12 dogs on the verge of being euthanized in Oklahoma are on their way to Davenport on Saturday. A local non-profit rescue is working to save them.

When Dionne Bergeson and Amy Ceurvorst get together. It’s always a good time for them and their four legged friends. From teaching the dogs new tricks to getting kisses. The love these ladies have for animals is written all over them. All of these dogs have become like family.

“I would do anything and everything for them,” said Amy Ceurvorst, President of to the Moon and Back Animal Rescue.

Although the dogs look healthy now. That wasn't always the case. Most of them were on the verge of not having a second chance.

“They are in a high kill facility, they have two weeks to be adopted or claimed before they are euthanized,” said Ceurvorst.

Just last week Amy and Dionne rescued eight dogs from Oklahoma and on Saturday 12 more are coming.

“The Oklahoma shelters they have so many dogs and a lot of them are in shelters that don't have insulation or heat,” said Dionne Bergeson, Vice President of to the Moon and Back Animal Rescue. “They just don't have the means to feed all of them,”

It's what they have been doing since 2016 when Amy started the foster based organization to the Moon and Back Animal Rescue.

“The dogs that I take in and care for they pretty much are my children,” said Ceurvorst.

“It's been a pure joy and very rewarding to foster and give these dogs and cats a second chance,” said Bergeson.

The work they do does not come cheap. They spend their own money and do fundraisers to feed the animals and get their medical expenses taken care of.

“Everybody is spayed, neutered, they are heart warmed checked, they are all update on vaccines,” said Ceurvorst.

It also because of community members that open their hearts and homes that they are able to do what they do.

“Everybody in the community has really stepped up and opened their hearts and homes to give these loving animals a place to be,” said Bergeson.

No amount of money can make the work they do pay off, but this idea and dream was never about that.

“I kind of feel like maybe that was my calling I love these guys,” said Ceurvorst.

“The more fosters we can get and the more funding and help we can get. The more lives we can save,” said Bergeson.

The organization has also rescued animals in the Quad Cities, Louisiana, and 22 dogs from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

The next group of dogs arrive Saturday morning at 10. The 12 dogs are all under a year old and are different breeds. Now the need is for people to foster or fully adopt the dogs. You can reach out to them on their Facebook page.

