12 inmates dead in shootout at Panama prison

Panamanian officials say 12 inmates are dead and about a dozen more are wounded following a gunfight inside a prison in the capital.

The shooting occurred in a cell block that holds inmates who belong to a single local gang.

Five pistols and three rifles were found after Tuesday’s shooting.

The weapons appeared to have been smuggled into the La Joyita prison in Panama City.

The assistant director of the National Police says such smuggling is a longstanding problem. Alexis Muñoz says that “there are many ways that weapons can get in” to a prison.

No prison personnel were injured.

