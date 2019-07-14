12-year-old killed in off-roading ATV accident in Jackson County, Iowa

A 12-year-old boy from rural Clinton, Iowa was killed Saturday afternoon in a vehicle rollover accident on private property in Jackson County.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the 12-year-old was a passenger in a rear third-row seat of a Chevrolet Suburban customized for off-roading. The sheriff’s office says the Suburban rolled over twice on the property in the 13000 blocks of 462nd Avenue in Bellevue, Iowa throwing the boy from the car and pinning him underneath. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people in the vehicle, including the 15-year-old driver, were not hurt, according to a press release.

The sheriff’s office said the accident happened during a large gathering of “4-wheelers” and other vehicles for “off-roading”.

The name of the boy who was killed has not been released.

