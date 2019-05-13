125 dogs living in filth rescued from Ohio property

An Ohio Animal Shelter is in need of dog and puppy food and dog beds. And a lot of it.

According to the Miami County Animal Shelter, 125 dogs, many which were puppies, were seized by the shelter after multiple departments served a search warrant at a home earlier this month.

The dogs consist of toy poodles and shiz Tzu. Local veterinarians and dog groomers are assisting with the care of the animals. Two dogs were found dead in the yard. Teenage children in the home were placed in a different residence with a “safety plan put in place to monitor their well-being.”

