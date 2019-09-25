129K+ sign petition for DM Register to apologize to Carson King

More than 129,000 people have signed an online petition asking the Des Moines Register newspaper to apologize to Iowa State fan Carson King after the Register brought to light offensive tweets King made eight years ago when he was 16.

King recently gained notoriety after being seen in the background of an ESPN broadcast holding a sign requesting money for beer, and then deciding to give the ensuing donations, which have topped $1 million, to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

A reporter with the Register this week asked King about the tweets in question, prompting King to hold a news conference apologizing for them.

Since King’s apology, thousands on social media have posted comments critical of the Register for pursuing the tweets as part of its coverage of the story, prompting the Register to explain its decision.

A Change.org petition for the Register to apologize to King has been signed by more than 129,000 as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The Des Moines Register needs to issue a public apology for trying to berate a young man who is doing something truly amazing,” the petition states.