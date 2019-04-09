12th Annual Taste of ProStart fundraiser in Davenport Tuesday

Tonight, some will be drinking and eating the best foods the Quad Cities has to offer while benefiting students in our own area, who are interested in careers in the culinary arts. The 12th Annual ProStart fundraiser kicks off tonight at the RiverCenter at 5:30 P.M. The evening will include tastings from local restaurants, demonstrations by local chefs and the opportunity to try your own hand at skills with food art. There is also a cash bar, silent auction, and raffle.

Action stations with gourmet food prep will be set up around the venue and talented chefs from The River Center, Eastern Iowa Community College students, Zeke's Island Cafe, Isle of Capri, The Phoenix, Jumer's and of course, Davenport Community School ProStart culinary students.

Proceeds fund students in the Davenport Community School ProStart program by paying for expenses to the state and national competitions. ProStart is nationally-recognized and developed by the National Restaurant Association to help prepare students for careers in both culinary arts and restaurant management.

For details and tickets head here.