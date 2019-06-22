13 people injured after deck collapse at Colona park

Thirteen people are facing non-life threatening injuries after a deck collapsed at Colona's Scott Family park in Colona, Illinois.

According to officials on scene, crews responded to the park just after 1:30 P.M. They say thirteen people were transported to area hospitals. The injured people range in ages from seniors to people in their 20's. None of the injuries are life-threatening, most have cuts and bruises.

Law enforcement is investigating what caused the collapse.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.