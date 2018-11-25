13-year-old charged with leading police on high speed chase in stolen vehicle

A 13-year-old is among several people accused of sits in the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center after police said she led them on a high speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

Officers were called to a Blue Grass neighborhood early Sunday morning when a neighbor saw a “suspicious van on his street that it appeared the occupants were trying to break into cars.” A Blue Grass police officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but the teenage driver took off. The chase reached speeds of 100 miles-per-hour.

The chase ended in the 6700 block of West Kimberly Road when deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office performed pit maneuver on the car. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Rock Island.

Six people, including the 13-year-old driver, were in the car. All of them were taken into custody. Dramya Holt, 18, was the only adult in the car. She is in the Scott County Jail facing charges of theft and attempted burglary. The other juveniles range from 13 to 15-years-old. They have been released to their parents pending charges.

Two people in the car were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. They have been released.

Three law enforcement vehicles suffered minor damage.

