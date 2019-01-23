13-year-old missing in Marshalltown: Corey Brown

The Marshalltown Police Department said it's looking for 13-year-old Corey Brown.

Police said he was last seen in the areas of Jackie Terrace around 11:15 p.m Tuesday. He was walking southbound.

According to police, he is 5 feet tall, weighs 98 pounds and has brown hair. He was wearing a red shirt, black pants, grey tennis shoes with a lime green Nike logo. He also has a black and lime green coat and a Seattle Seahawks stocking cap.

Anyone with information should contact the Marshalltown Police Department.