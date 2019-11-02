14 QC kids adopted on National Adoption Day

Saturday was a big day for some kids in Scott County, 14 children joined their forever homes on National Adoption Day. Families, friends, and even a judge were tearing up in a moment the families will always remember.

Saturday was a big day for some kids in Scott County, 14 children joined their forever homes on National Adoption Day. Families, friends, and even a judge were tearing up in a moment the families will always remember.

Cheerleaders, first responders, and friends celebrating families and their new kids. "It was incredible. It's great to have such a great family on both our sides, friends willing to come and support us. Just the people who came to support us, we wouldn't have been able to do this on our own. It's amazing," said Craig Peterson who's adopting Cael with Lauren, his wife.

A large group wearing "Team Cael" shirts, supporting Lauren and Craig's dream come true. "We always wanted to adopt since when we first got married. But our grand plan was a little different. We planned to have three o four kids and adopt after that, but God had different plans. We have one daughter who's five and we had trouble getting pregnant after that. So, we started looking into adoption and we're blessed by God to be able to adopt this little guy" said Craig.

After years of waiting, the adoption was finalized with their friends and family present: Lauren and Craig finally able to call Cael their son!

"Just the thought that there are kids out there needing homes is hard. And I think we feel emotional, this is years of waiting and praying fulfilled. And everyone in the courtroom knew that and the judge saw enough of these that adoption begins with grief and ends with joy," said Lauren.

That was one of the largest groups of kids in Scott County's history to get adopted. In 2019, they've had 93 adoptions so far and are on record to surpass last year's rate.

In 2017, there were nearly half a million kids in the U.S. foster care system.