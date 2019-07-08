14-year-old Ohio boy found in ‘shallow grave’ died of fentanyl intoxication, coroner says

Following a complete autopsy and toxicological testing performed at the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, the coroner released a cause of death for Jonathan Minard.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Minard’s death is ruled a homicide as a result of “acute fentanyl intoxication.”

“Homicide, in death investigation and forensic medicine, simply means that the death was caused by the actions or omissions of another person,” said Carroll County Coroner Dr. Mandal Haas. “Some of these deaths may be subject to criminal prosecution, others are not.”

Minard’s body was found buried in a shallow grave on a Washington Township farm on April 19, approximately seven miles from his last known location in Carroll County.

His disappearance was first reported on April 13 when investigators say Minard complained of a toothache and was going to call his mother so that he could go home, but the sheriff’s office said his mother never received that call.

A 29-year-old man last seen with Minard, initially identified as a person interest, was questioned by police but was never taken into custody.

In reference to the case, Sheriff Dale Williams said, “This takes time and we want to be thorough. I also want the public to know that they are safe. There is no suggestion that the public is in danger or that there are any ongoing threats to public safety."

The Carroll County prosecutor said that the criminal investigation is still ongoing, and possible charges are being considered as a result of the coroner’s information and findings from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

“We will take appropriate legal action when we are comfortable that the investigation is sufficiently complete to do so,” Carroll County Prosecuting Attorney Steven Barnett said.

