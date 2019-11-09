14-year-old arrested after Army veteran found dead, tied to bed in Philadelphia home

Philadelphia police are holding a 14-year-old girl in connection with what they call an extremely troubling murder after home security video allegedly showed her rummaging around the victim’s home.

The 14-year-old turned herself in after police released video of her walking around the home of 59-year-old murder victim Al Chernoff. (Source: Philadelphia Police Department/WPVI/CNN)

The 14-year-old was the last person seen in 59-year-old Al Chernoff’s home. Chernoff was found dead, tied to his bed early Tuesday morning.

Police released security video Wednesday showing the 14-year-old walking around Chernoff’s home. They advised the teenager to turn herself in with her attorneys and parents.

Sources confirm the teen was with her attorney Thursday night when she surrendered to police. She has not been formally charged in connection to Chernoff’s death.

“It’s an unfortunate situation. We are going to pretty much let the facts come out through the investigation,” said defense attorney Howard Taylor.

Chernoff was found dead after neighbors asked for a wellness check, citing unusual activity.

The victim had a massive head wound and slashes to his chest. He appeared to have been beaten with a two-by-four board with nails.

Chernoff was an Army veteran and noted animal lover, who donated his spare time to building shelters for feral cats.

