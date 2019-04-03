14 year old dies after holding on to the back of a moving vehicle

Officials are investigating after a 14-year-old died while holding on to the back of a moving vehicle.

Police say on Monday, April 1, police were called to the area of south 7th Street and K for an injured bicyclist. This was just before 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found 14-year-old Brandon Scott Fitzgerald, of Keokuk, injured. Police say Fitzgerald was riding his bike while holding onto a 2012 Chevy Impala, driven by an adult male. Fitzgerald fell off the bike and landed on the pavement.

Officials say he was treated at the scene and was then taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the Keokuk Police Department is asking for the public’s help. If you are a witness to this incident, please contact Captain Kevin Church at 319-524-3131.

Assisting the Keokuk Police Department in this investigation is the Keokuk Fire Department, Lee County Ambulance, Lee County Medical Investigator, Lee County Attorney’s office, Fort Madison Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol.