14 year old female boxing champ heading to regionals

Regionals are this weekend, Stunning's Boxing Club says five of their boxers have qualified to compete in their weight class. One of them is Coleen Roark.

She says she loves the competition behind the punches.

"It's not like other sports, like other sports, if you win you lose you get something. This one you have to put in your all to win," says Roark.

Roark is one of three female boxers at Stunning's Boxing Club.

"I wanna prove them all wrong, I wanna be like all the people who say girls can box, maybe if you try a little harder you can box too," says Roark.

She's been boxing since she was about ten years old.

"Five days a week running and training. It's a lot of sweating," she says smiling.

Her coach is the owner of Stunning's Boxing Club. And as a champion himself, Stephen Edwards is no stranger to the ring. He says Roark is the type of boxer who listens.

"She's a brawler too, she don't like to get hit," says Edwards.

All of her training for the last four years has paid off for this state champion.

"I was really happy and just and I was just like really proud that I could get through with all the help from my coach and teammates. We're all like family. If I have a problem I can talk to them," says Roark.

She's excited to head to regionals and says she's also nervous about the competition.

Her coach says he "couldn't be more proud of her."

"To get to nationals these guys gotta win this weekend. There are gyms from Nebraska, Wisconsin, Illinois and of course Iowa that are all going to be competing in it" says Edwards.

Roark's coach says he's confident she'll make it to nationals

because he doesn't think there's anyone in the surrounding states can beat her in her weight class.

The 2019 Junior Olympics Regional Tournament will be held at The Baseline in Deavenport on June 1st and 2nd. Tickets are available at Stunning's Boxing Club (309)292-4992.