15-year-old facing robbery charges after attempting to steal vehicle in Davenport

A 15-year-old boy is facing robbery charges after police say he tried to steal a vehicle from the Kwik Star on Kimberly Road in Davenport on Monday.

Police say at approximately 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the Kwik Star for a reported robbery. They say a juvenile entered a vehicle in the parking lot and tried to drive off. When the owner left the store, he tried to grab the juvenile, leading to a struggle inside the vehicle.

Police say the juvenile then backed the vehicle into another vehicle on the lot and escaped on foot. The vehicle's owner initially chased the juvenile but stopped as a safety precaution.

The crash caused moderate damages to both vehicles.

At approximately 10:54 p.m., police say dispatch received a call from a juvenile who said he was the one who tried to steal the vehicle. The 15-year-old boy from Davenport was charged with Robbery 2nd, Criminal Mischief 2nd and Criminal Mischief 3rd. He was placed in the Juvenile Detention Center.