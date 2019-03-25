15-year-old fatally shot at gun club in Lee County, Iowa

A 15-year-old has died from a gunshot wound in Montrose, Iowa.

Officials say they were called on Sunday, March 24, to the Tri-State Gun Club in Montrose for a report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, they found 15-year-old Haley Elizabeth McManus, who they say had a single gunshot wound.

Officials say she was taken to the hospital by Lee County Ambulance Service. She was then transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals where she died of her injuries.

The cause of the incident is being treated as an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to officials. No foul play or negligence is noted.

The incident will remain under investigation pending autopsy reports. The autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, March 26.

The deputies were assisted at the scene by Montrose Fire and Rescue, Lee County EMS and LeeComm Dispatchers.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office, in a release, said they wish "to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Haley during this traumatic time."