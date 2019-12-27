16 Iowa dominates #22 USC 49-24 to win the Holiday Bowl

San Diego, CA (KWQC)

Ihmir Smith-Marsette scored on a 6-yard run, a 98-yard kickoff return and a 12-yard reception to lead No. 19 Iowa to a 49-24 victory over No. 22 Southern California in the Holiday Bowl.

Senior Nate Stanley threw two touchdown passes and the Hawkeyes (10-3) won their fourth straight game for their sixth 10-win season in coach Kirk Ferentz's 21 years.

USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis, who threw two touchdown passes, was knocked out of the game with an apparent arm injury early in the third quarter.

The Trojans (8-5) had their three-game winning streak snapped.